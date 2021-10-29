Mouhamad was pursuing her Ph.D in physics when she first got the idea for the Nyfasi Deluxe Detangler. Now, she’s developing the conditioning and detangling comb and has even received the Royal Academy of Engineering’s enterprise fellowship to support her in accomplishing the goal.

During the final year of her studies, Mouhamad supported herself working by as an au pair. Nyfasi’s “About” page, mentions the little girl named Hazel who Mouhamad looked after often cried in pain as she got her 4B-textured hair washed and conditioned.

“The whole house would be full of tears,” Mouhamad recounted in an interview the entrepreneur recently did with the BBC. “I wanted her to have a better experience.

“I shifted to [studying] engineering because I always had a desire to work on things that I can touch with my hands, and I love the process of taking an idea and actually creating something,” she explained on the impact her shift in focus had.

Mouhamad reiterated her “huge passion in personal development” and “empowering other people” — as well as how important she believes representation, acknowledgment and a seat at the table in science and technology fields are for Black women and students.

“I would have loved a young me to have been taught by a Black woman,” the Nyfasi founder noted. “I want to be part of the change, so that a young person that comes after me is in a place where they feel much more heard and much more accepted.”

“When I was going through it,” she said of her time as a student in science and technology academia, “I thought it was me. I didn’t think it was the environment.”

“But when I spoke to other [Black] students, it really got to me because it was like ‘Oh my God, you know, it’s not you!'” she recalled. “I never had a single Black teacher, and that does a lot because of the simple fact of saying ‘if she can be there, so can I’.”

Currently — following six years working as a research engineer — Mouhamad is being mentored by Prof. Dylan Jones-Evans at the University of South Wales as she continues gearing up to launch her business.

The educator shared his hopes that Mouhamad’s success will encourage more aspiring entrepreneurs from ethnic minorities in the United Kingdom to pursue their business goals as well.

“Many of them don’t have the right role models, but slowly that’s changing,” Jones-Evans highlighted. “I see Youmna over the next few years – and she is already – being a role model for so many people.”

If you’re interested in the Nyfasi Deluxe Detangler, join the product’s waitlist here.