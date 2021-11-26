MadameNoire Featured Video

For those hoping to stunt throughout the holidays and strut their way through the colder months, MADAMENOIRE recently chatted with celebrity stylist Solange Franklin Reed about what fashion trends should be on the radar for transitioning from fall into winter.

Franklin Reed shared that opting for versatile and transitional pieces that your can layer such as straight leg denim jeans, knits, puffer coats and other textured outwear, is super “in.” When it comes to what you should be looking for when shopping, she emphasized that leather accents, “impactful colors” and “saturated tones” are also ways you can spice up your closet.

“Leather screams fall for me,” Franklin Reed stated. “I’m particularly obsessed with leather bags with gold chain hardware, although any type of metal hardware will do according to your preference.”

“I feel like gold chain details are flattering and easily elevate one’s style. It pairs well with denim, particularly straight-leg denim in any wash,” the stylist said of the fashionable pairing. Explaining the versatility of straight-leg jeans, she highlighted, “It looks great on a night out and you can dress them up or dress them down regardless of your personal style. It’s just a great transitional piece that will take you from fall to winter.”

Offering more styling recommendations, Franklin Reed said, “You can wear the cut with a more feminine top or a structured blazer.”

“Just keep yourself interested, entertained and on-trend,” the fashion stylist simply said. “Think about impactful colors and saturated tones in terms of the palettes you work with and include different textures when it comes to your outerwear and knits.”

“Don’t be afraid to layer and throw on a chunky, cable knit sweater or with a micro knit turtleneck and having a maxi or midi length knit dress for a night in or a day out. Playing around with layering everything together and adding a puffer jacket on top will have you good to go all season,” the stylist noted.

“Especially because they keep you warm and cozy and are great for layering, think about the colors and patterns you choose when buying your knits this season. I would pick a bold pattern or a saturated hue like I mentioned earlier. That’s what I’m seeing on the runways and on the ‘real-way,’ like here in NYC with all of the amazing street style.”

The stylist said boots are the way to go because they “can work for everybody, whether its a flat sole or heeled.” She suggested shopping for Chelsea boots, combat boots and or lug-sole boots.

“If you’re more bold or are styling for a night out, pick boots with a heel in a suede texture, which is classic. I love browns but shooting for saturated tones in a boot would also be super chic and fabulous. It can elevate your maxi or midi dress, whether it’s in a knit or a silk, and it’ll feel effortless while being practical for the season,” Franklin Reed shared before emphasizing, “Just be bold.”

“I love chunky rhinestones on boots cause it makes you feel like it’a a red carpet moment even when you’re just running to the grocery store or the coffee shop.”

“All the things I’m mentioning you can find at a place like Marshalls,” the stylist shared for those in need of a store recommendation. “You can get high-priced designer finds and lower-priced gems there, which is something I appreciate. There’s a variety of high quality things and the selection is ever-changing.”

“Options is what gives us the freedom to create and experiment with our look so taking risks this season is great for those you want to effortlessly push your style.”

