Something about the autumn makes you want to pack a weekend bag and go on an adventure with you Bae. As soon as the leaves start to change colors and fall of the tree its time to put on those cute knee-high boots and infinity scarves and escape somewhere cozy, where you can sip a good hot beverage in a corner window on a cozy bench with bae. You might want to listen to a fireplace crackling or some jazz or whatever. The change of seasons is a time of reflection for many. Like COVID-19 cooler temperatures send us indoors and away from large social gatherings. But as we enter the final quarter of the year, it’s just the right time to getaway and travel safely. Cabins, nature hikes, crisp walks and hot chocolate with heart-shaped foam were made for lovers. If you’d like to take a moment and decompress from the summer with your honey, below are some of the greatest cities for a romantic getaway.

Ojai, CA

The West Coast is home to huge Hollywood studios but also small charm. Just about a half hour drive off of the Ventura Highway in Southern California, this adorable town is a bit of a hidden gem that mostly only locals know about. It’s a one-street town with the charming downtown area featuring some incredible restaurants, perfectly kitschy antique stores, art galleries featuring work from local creators, an adorable wine and piano bar and cute coffee shops. All of this is set against a walking/horse trail that runs behind the main street so you might just see a gorgeous member of the equine family while picking out your handmade earrings or locally made olive oil. There are tons of charming inns and Bed and Breakfast spots downtown, but there is also the luxurious Ojai Valley Inn, a high-end resort sitting on a hilly golf course which is the site of many weddings.