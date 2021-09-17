MadameNoire Featured Video

Kym Whitley is the latest star to sit down and tell her life story for TV One’s Uncensored series and she surely didn’t hold back when dishing about her life’s journey.

While reflecting on her life, she told a funny story about working with Marlon Wayans on The Wayans Show back in 1998. She said while on set, she looked at Wayans and saw there was a quite large print in his sweatpants. Since Wayans is known to be a jokester, she thought he might’ve put a “small bat” in his pants. She was shocked when she found out she was mistaken.

“I thought he’s trying to be funny because he’s a fool and I kept looking and I said [to myself], ‘This boy done put a little bat in his shorts, in his red sweatpants.’ I kept looking at it and I said, ‘Stop being silly boy you crazy!’,” she said.

She said she pointed it out to other folks on the set, who already knew Wayans was well endowed and found out the joke was on her.

“You see this? He is so silly. And nobody on set was laughing. They were saying over the speakers, like, ‘Oh she seen it,’” she said. “So I am like, that’s real? First of all you need to put a rope on that thing and tie it up, whatever that is. Then for the whole week I was distracted and they were like he has a reputation in Hollywood. He’s just blessed! It’s burned into my brain!”





Whitley also opened up about her romance with Gerald Levert, whom she has called the “one who got away” before. The Next Friday star said she had known Levert since childhood and even though her family didn’t agree with her loving Levert, she couldn’t help but fall in love. She said they even had plans to tie the knot but didn’t due to his untimely death.

“The reason Gerald and I never got married is because he died,” she said. “He left me here to fend for myself and deal with this life alone. But if he lived we would of definitely got together, absolutely, because we were friends. We always talked about getting married. He said, ‘[When we turn 50], if you’re not married, if I’m not married, we’re gonna get married. He made a solid bet on it.”

Levert was known to be a ladies man and Whitley said it affected their on-and-off relationship. She said actress Mo’Nique even approached her because she also wanted to date the Casanova singer.

“I remember when Mo’Nique wanted to date Gerald,” she said. “That’s one thing people don’t know. Mo’Nique is a very mature woman even when she was young. She came up to me and she was like ‘Look, I want to date Gerald Levert. I know ya’ll used to date or whatever but I am coming to you as a woman to let you know that I’m interested’.”

Whitley said she was blown away by Mo’Nique being on her “grown woman stuff” and gave her the green light to pursue him.

“I gave her my blessing. Even though secretly I was like, ‘Did I do the right thing?'”

Uncensored will air on September 19 at 10:00 p.m EST.