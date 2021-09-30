Meet Zoe Mitchell, An HBCU Student Who Dreams In Black

New AT&T Dream In Black campaign extension provides HBCU students the chance to win $5G’s presented by AT&T 5G and more

Since its launch, AT&T Dream in Black has continued to celebrate and highlight Black individuals who are innovating, inspiring and working within their community to create a brighter future for others. As an extension of the platform, AT&T Dream In Black presents Rising Future Makers, as a part of AT&T’s ongoing commitment to help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) rise as the next generation of changemakers—to power their possibilities. AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Makers is recognizing and rewarding HBCU students who are making a positive impact on their community and on campus. Twenty-five (25) HBCU students will be recognized and rewarded as a Rising Future Maker with $5,000 as well as a technology package and access to industry leaders who can advocate for and guide them in their pursuits.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been incubators of Black Future Makers for centuries as some of our nation’s most prominent leaders and pop culture icons have attended HBCUs.

MADAMENOIRE and AT&T Dream In Black are excited to highlight one of these influential students hailing from an HBCU campus, Zoe Mitchell, a leader in her community and the personification of a Rising Future Maker.

Mitchell is a fourth-year student at an HBCU. It wasn’t until Mitchell attended an HBCU that she began to embrace the beauty and power in Blackness. Having grown up in Tallahassee, Florida, primarily among white individuals, Mitchell struggled with low self-esteem in her younger years, but when a photo of her in her cheerleading uniform went viral, she understood for the first time that darker complexioned girls are highly-celebrated as beautiful around the world.

As a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Mitchell hopes to be a leader in either politics or financial literacy for the Black community. Mitchell’s dream is to be in a position to uplift her community through business and industry and to be the CEO of her own Fortune 500 company.

You can learn more about the AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers campaign, including how to apply or nominate an HBCU student you know for the chance to win $5Gs presented by AT&T 5G and more, by visiting att.com/dreaminblack.