Sabrina Parr, Instagram influencer and fitness coach, took to social media on Sept. 16, to announce that she has ovarian cancer. In a transparent post that showed the blonde beauty in a hospital gown, lying down at the mouth of a CT scan machine, she disclosed the diagnosis to more than 286,000+ of her IG followers.

“I have been quietly battling something for quite some time, and I’m finally ready to share it,” Parr captioned. “I found out this year that I have been walking around with a malignant tumor inside my ovary that has grown 5 inches wide in size.”

Additional pictures on the post showed Parr’s once snatched waistline bulging at the center of her abdomen. The self-proclaimed jump-roper says the tumor is painful and has prevented her from skipping rope and working out.

Parr, who broke up with Lamar Odom in late 2020, cited having a lot to process as the reason for delayed sharing, but also delayed treatment to ensure her house and business was in order, this included her children, “niece and AAU team.”

Parr’s revelation comes two weeks after the White House proclaimed September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President Biden stating his “Administration is also dedicated to protecting ovarian cancer patients through the Affordable Care Act (ACA,” and that “despite ovarian cancer rates being highest among white women, Black women are more likely to die from this disease because of lack of access to health care, socioeconomic disparities, and other causes still under study.” in the White House briefing.

Ovarian cancer ranks number five in leading causes of death for women. And though advances have been made in treating the illness, Black women fall short in overall success rates. In fact, “between 1975 and 2016, the 5-year relative survival rate for ovarian cancer increased from 33% to 48% among non-Hispanic White women but decreased from 44% to 41% in African-American women,” according to Cancer.gov.

However, new research that is supported by the National Cancer Institute is underway to close the gap and get rid of the health disparity that exists in ovarian cancer survival.

More than 32,000 people responded to Parr’s news and over 10,000 people commented. MADAMENOIRE along with all her supporters are praying for a speedy recovery and wishing for the best outcome. According to the IG caption, Parr appears to be in good spirits. She stated that she had four knee surgeries, fought through depression and vows to fight her damndest to get through her current health crisis.

“Tomorrow, I will undergo surgery to remove my tumor and whatever is necessary to get me healthy and be cancer-free!”