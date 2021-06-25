MadameNoire Featured Video



Just when you think Ciara’s philanthropy, and concern for humanity couldn’t get any better, the “Level Up” singer strikes again, offering herself for the benefit of others. This go around, her focus is getting Black women screened for HPV and cervical cancer.

Ciara has teamed up with the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) and Project Health Equality for the #CervingConfidence campaign to bring awareness to the threat of cervical cancer, the risk the disease poses for Black women and the importance of early detection. The initiative was rolled out June 22, with CiCi and the BWHI organization dropping a promotional video on Instagram. The video features the “Goodies” songstress encouraging Black women to “Boss Up” and be confident in staying on top of our health as we do with everything else in our lives. She’s got a point.

In an interview with theGrio, Ciara expressed that she wants to use her platform to spread the word about the initiative.

“Someone that I knew had cervical cancer and basically overcame it,” Ciara said. “It’s just also educating myself on the disparities, especially in the Black community, which this campaign is really about.”

On its website, the Black Women’s Health Imperative along with Project Health Equality express excitement about collaborating with Grammy award-winning artist to make the case for women’s wellness and drive home the point that cervical screenings are very much a form of self care.

“Self-care is more than a manicure, getting our hair done, or a new outfit – it’s taking care of our health inside and out.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HPV-related cervical cancer is diagnosed in Black and Latina women more than women of other races or ethnicities. The CDC cites a lack of access to screening and follow-up care. In 2018, Jackson Health System reported that 40 percent of roughly 2000 Black women diagnosed with cervical cancer yearly, succumb to the preventable disease. Thus, proving the #CervingConfidence campaign is much needed in Black and brown communities.