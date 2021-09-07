MadameNoire Featured Video

Fuquan Johnson was one of three victims pronounced dead on September 2, after overdosing at a party in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, TMZ reported. Comedian Kate Quigley was hospitalized following the incident in critical condition. On September 5, the former girlfriend of Hootie & the Blowfish star Darius Rucker issued a health update to a friend stating that she was “alive” and doing “ok.” Quigley has appeared in several television shows including The Office, Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and Guber.

According to the report, police were called to the scene shortly after midnight where they discovered four people who appeared to be deceased. Officials believe that Johnson, 42, along with the other victims ingested cocaine laced with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is “50 times more potent than heroin,” the LA Public Health County states. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed as the three bodies are still under examination at the LA Coroner’s Office. The powerful drug has been linked to the death of stars like Prince, Mac Miller and Lil Peep.

Law enforcement announced the names of the two other deceased victims three days after the incident occurred. Their names were “Enrico Colangeli (Rico Angeli) and Natalie Williamson, who were 48 and 33 years old, respectively,” TMZ adds.

Johnson was a writer for Comedy Parlour live and frequently performed throughout Los Angeles at various clubs for nearly 10 years.

Luke Barnett, a close friend to Johnson shared an emotional post on Twitter in memory of the star.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of my buddy Fuquan Johnson. Smiliest, happiest dude, and a local icon in the North Hollywood community, RIP,” he wrote.

Prayers up for Fuquan and his entire family.