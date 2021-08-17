MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Cincinnati Bengals football star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiancée Selling Tampa star Sherelle Rosado are expecting their first child together.

The star of the upcoming Selling Sunset spin-off shared the big news on her Instagram on Monday, August 16.

According to a recent interview with PEOPLE, Sharelle, 33, shared that she found out that she and Chad, 43, were expecting their new bundle of joy while she was filming Selling Tampa.

“It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time,” she told the outlet. Speaking on her eagerness for the baby to arrive and her pregnancy thus far, Rosado added:

“I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long.”

The child will be Chad’s eighth and Sharelle’s fourth.

“I always wanted a big family,” Sharelle shared with PEOPLE. “So I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.”

Netflix announced Selling Tampa back in March. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the spinoff focuses on an “all-Black, all-female” real estate firm, Allure Realty, that’s based in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Jasmine Brand reports that Chad and Sharelle got engaged this past January after only dating for a few months.