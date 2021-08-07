MadameNoire Featured Video

Reality star Mary Cosby, who you’ve seen on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, has pleaded not guilty to charges regarding her aiding a runaway minor. Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges of “unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway” and “contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” according to Page Six. Legal documents obtained by All About Truth show that Cosby’s son, Robert, was also hit with the same charges.

Cosby, 48, was first charged on April 8 and pled not guilty on June 28, PEOPLE reported. Cosby is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on August 12. The details around the incident that led to the charges are unknown, but her representative said that Cosby feels this mishap will be cleared up soon.

“Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family’s domestic situation but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon,” her rep told PEOPLE.

Cosby rose to fame after appearing on season one of RHOSLC and being married her step-grandfather Robert Cosby, Sr., who was her late grandmother’s second husband. During the early days of the show, she explained that it was one of her grandmother’s last wishes that her husband marry her.

“Before she passed, she made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything, that came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband,” she explained on the show. “Don’t think it wasn’t weird because it was. But I did it because I trusted my grandmother. And I’m so glad I did it.

Cosby added that their union divided their church and also hurt her relationship with her mother.

“I’m not going to lie, it was all bizarre,” she said during an episode. “I was actually 22 when we got married. It split our church. My mom had a fit because she wanted the church. She wanted my grandmother’s place. My mom felt like she was the one who should have been marrying Robert Sr.”