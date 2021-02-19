MadameNoire Featured Video

The more Mary Cosby, of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, speaks about her marriage, the more confused we become about this unorthodox union. As you may know, Mary married her late grandmother’s husband—her stepgrandfather—in order to gain her full inheritance.

Because it’s such an unusual case, Mary finds herself repeating and re-explaining the circumstances of her marriage over and over again. Even now that this season has wrapped and the reunion is currently airing, Mary is still speaking about this marriage.

She said, “Basically, Robert Sr. was 20 years younger than my grandmother. My grandmother felt like she robbed his youth. So she said, ‘If something ever happens, I want you to marry one of my girls, because I know that they will be loyal to you and treat you good like you treated me.'”

During the reunion, when asked if she was in love with her husband, Mary said “I absolutely think I am.”

That was already iffy. Things went from weird to worse when she was asked to describe the nature of their intimate relationship.

Mary shared that they had not had sex within the “last few years.” She said that they do no sleep in the same bed and in fact, have separate bedrooms.

Mary also made some very strange and confusing comments in speaking about her preference for the type of men she likes. Though her husband Robert is clearly Black, Mary said she likes white men…

Here’s how the conversation went.

Mary Cosby: My taste of Black guys — that’s not my taste…

Andy Cohen: Your taste is not for Black guys?!

Mary: No.

Andy: You like white guys?

Mary: Yes…

Andy: Well you’re married to a Black guy.

Mary: Well, he’s white…yeah, I mean lighter…

Andy: “Is your husband biracial”

Mary: He’s black but my preference is lighter guys. […] I need to improve on the way I convey things … The way I say things can come across [as] offensive. I think all colors of Black are beautiful and I’m proud of it and I’m proud of my culture.

Aight Mary…

Despite being with her lighter Black man, Mary admits that her marriage is not perfect. But it seems that she’s made some type of peace with it.

Holding back tears, she said, “You can’t go through a marriage for 22 years and be happy,” said Mary. “Like every single Chanel, he’s bought it for me. And I haven’t had to buy myself anything. All my designer things, Robert Sr. has gotten them for me … We’re happy. You can’t say or do anything to take happiness away from me. It’s hard to get. If you can find that in a man, it doesn’t matter where he came from. Marriages are hard, they’re horrible, they can be a nightmare. I have a beautiful one.”

It’s all hard to believe. You can watch it unfold in the videos below.