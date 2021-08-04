MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s an emotional time for U.S. Shot Putter Raven Saunders. The superstar who took home her first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday is now mourning the death of her mother Clarissa Saunders.

Raven’s mother died in Orlando, Florida, where she was reportedly attending a watch party for her daughter. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Saunders who’s also dubbed “The Hulk” took to Twitter on August 2, to announce the sad news with fans.

“Hoping off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family,” she wrote.

“My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel I will always and forever love you.”

The Olympic shot putter also paid tribute to her mom in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing that the last conversation that she had with her mother “was one of the best ever.”

“Mama I know you love me with every fiber in your body,” she added.

Following the tragic news, the USOPC suspended their probe into Raven Saunder’s protest at the podium following her Olympic win and offered a statement in light of the tragic news.

“The USOPC & USATF would like to offer Raven our most sincere condolences. Her mother leaves behind an incredible legacy in her daughter for who we are so proud and grateful to call our teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Saunders family during this difficult time,” the committe said.

The 25-year-old athlete made headlines after she threw her arms into an x formation in protest of oppressed people across the globe.

“I feel amazing because I know I’m about to inspire so many people,” Saunders told reporters, according to NBC News. “I’m about to inspire so many young girls, so many young boys, so many LGBTQ people, so many people that have battled suicide. So many people that have almost given up. Shoot, hopefully, the family of those that actually have lost somebody, man. It’s not, it’s not just about me.”

Our prayers go out to Raven and her entire family during this difficult time.