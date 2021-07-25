North Carolina Women Labeled “Bon Quisha” In Racist Facebook Post By Car Dealer

MadameNoire Featured Video

Thankfully the person who committed this atrocity was immediately FIRED. A North Carolina woman is thinking of pursuing legal action against a dealership that labeled her a derogatory term after purchasing her very first car.

The victim Trinity Bethune said her celebratory moment came crashing down after an employee from the Lumberton Honda dealership referred to her as “Bon Quisha” in a picture that captured the 21-year-old personal care assistant happily standing in front of her new 2016 Toyota Camry.

Bethune quickly commented underneath the offensive post demanding the dealership to refer to her by her real name.

“I’m not sure if this is a “joke” or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune. I’m very offended by this post. It’s almost a racial slur. If I’m not addressed by MY name, then please don’t address me at all.” she wrote.

In an interview with WTVD, Trinity further explained why the derogatory term left an emotional mark.

“The name ‘Bon Quisha’ seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto,” Bethune said. “It’s something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term. I feel like my character was played with. I mean, I think I carry myself in a very well manner.”

The busy nursing home assistant added that she hasn’t touched her new vehicle said she drove it off the lot.

The Lumberton Honda dealership has since apologized to Trinity after firing the racist employee. In a statement, the company said that “The action of this former employee does not represent the views or culture of our company.”

However, outraged people across social media are saying the apology wasn’t enough. Bethune’s hurtful ordeal has since gone viral with supporters slamming Lumberton Honda for the racist post. Her brother Tyrone Jacob shared a lengthy statement on Facebook telling family and friends how disgusted he was with the company’s insincerity.

“This is not how I planned to congratulate my little sister on her first car purchase,” Jacob began. “This is completely intentional, disgusting, unfair, and many other adjectives I could use to describe this situation. Rather than responding like a “Bon Quisha,” I’m responding like a Karen. This was not a mistake. With the exception of the letter “N,” her name is spelled using the first row of the keyboard.” “Typing Bon Quisha requires effort and intent,” he continued. “I’m outraged that she was publicly humiliated without a public/private apology. I’m waiting to hear back from a couple of my colleagues in the legal space, but please tell me if this is something my family should explore. She’s not well at the moment. If you know her, please send love her way,” Jacob added.”

We send our love to Trinity!