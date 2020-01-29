Daniel Kaluuya Doesn’t Want To Be “Defined” By Race: “I’m Just Daniel, Who Happens To Be Black”

Queen & Slim star Daniel Kaluuya gave a recent interview where he expressed that he wants to avoid being typecast and reduced to questions in regards to the topic of race.

“What is there to talk about race?” the 30-year-old actor said in an interview with the Radio Times according to The Guardian. “It’s just boring to me. What’s the debate? I’m more of a doer — I’m just going to do what I want to do.”

“I’m not going to ignore that I’m surrounded by [racism], but I’m not defined by it,” he continued. “I’m just Daniel, who happens to be black.”

And while the Widows and Get Out actor gained mainstream success in films that largely took the topic head on, he contends that his resume includes a variety of television shows and movies where the characters and narratives were based solely on race.

“The Fades ain’t about race, Psychoville ain’t about race, Skins ain’t about race, Chatroom ain’t about race, Johnny English Reborn ain’t about race. But that almost gets erased. There’s a narrative that is pushed,” he added.

Aside from Get Out, Kaluuya’s most recent feature Queen & Slim, was heavily focused on being Black in America and the trials and tribulations of two people whose relationship evolved into romance after killing a cop in self-defense.

“Yes, it’s got those moments [about race], but that’s more of a catalyst,” Kaluuya said. He said he was drawn more to the script because of the emphasis on its love story.

Prior to Queen & Slim, the British actor starred in the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, which reimagined a futuristic superhero world based out of the fictional African country of Wakanada.

Kaluyya is also gearing up to star in a biopic about Fred Hampton, the Chicago-based assassinated leader of the Black Panther party. The movie will be directed by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler and will also star Kaluuya’s Get Out co-star, Lakeith Stanfield.

“I’m not a spokesperson, I’m an individual,” he told The Guardian at the time. “Who’s the spokesperson for white people? There isn’t one. No one’s expected to speak up for all white people. I’m just living my life. I’m a black man, I’m proud of it, but I’m just living my life.”