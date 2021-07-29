On BET Presents The Encore, we watch nine women who released some of our favorite tunes from the 90s and 2000s come together to form a supergroup and release an album. In case you haven’t watched yet, the cast includes Pam Long of Total, Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane, Nivea, Irish and Misha Grinstead from 702, Kiely Williams from 3LW, Fallon and Felisha King from Cherish and Shamari Devoe from Blaque.

Of course, their time together was not the smoothest and was filled with bickering and blow-ups. Even though they had a hard time finding harmony amongst themselves as a unit, they had no choice but to get in sync when they got in the studio. MADAMENOIRE caught up with Shamari Devoe to talk about the group’s upcoming album, who she wishes was in the supergroup, why her bandmate Brandi Williams wasn’t invited to the show and more.

Peep the video.