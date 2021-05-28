Westmore Beauty claims that its oil-free, “advanced formula,” Instant Flawless Foundation will “cover face blemishes and even out the skin with a natural-looking glow.” Containing skincare ingredients for hydration and brightening such as hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum, niacinamide, and squalane while additionally said to be “transfer-resistant, water-resistant, and last all day,” will the new complexion product hold up to its hype after being put to the test?

As far as foundations go, this product was so lightweight that it genuinely felt like I had nothing on my skin. Since I’m fond of more natural-looking makeup, and products that let my skin peek through and “breathe,” I was admittedly a little wary going into my first trial of the foundation since it’s described as buildable medium to full coverage. To my happy surprise, the product ended up giving me the natural glow I like while also providing the coverage it said it would.

While I would agree with the brand’s claim that it’s “transfer-resistant,” I wouldn’t say that it’s 100% transfer-proof. It applied onto the skin smoothly and wasn’t patchy — although I did notice that I spent more time buffing it in around the perimeter of my face (such as around my hairline and jawline) in comparison to the center of my face. For reference, I tried the brand’s Deep shade, which is the darkest one they offer. While I thought the shade was a bit too olive-toned to be a good match for my skin when I first swatched it, spending an extra moment buffing it in as mentioned was all it needed in order to achieve even and suitable coverage for my complexion.

The foundation looked great on its own but the majority of the time I wore it with a bit of concealer under my eyes and a little bronzer or contour on the hallows of my cheekbones so that my face didn’t look flat. Adding other products on top of the foundation didn’t seem to cause it to “lift” and overall, a natural makeup look could easily be achieved with this product as the base within five to ten minutes total.

Westmore Beauty’s Instant Flawless Foundation ($36), is great for those looking for a foundation that can give them an effortless “no makeup makeup” look that’ll provide fast and even coverage regardless of whether you’re rushing out the door in the morning for work, going to run errands, or wanting a cute makeup look before going out for a night on the town. The brand’s shade range definitely needs a lot of work — but if your shade is available, I’d recommend giving it a try.