From week one, it was clear that Chris Williams, of “Married at First Sight” fame, wasn’t a man of exceptional character. He played too many manipulative games, didn’t treat Paige well and refused to any real accountability for his bad behavior. (There were a few apologies but clips from next week’s reunion prove he hasn’t changed.)

Given his actions, it wasn’t a stretch to assume that Chris would be above lying. So when he and his ex-fiancée, Mercedes, came with the news that she was expecting his child, there were more than a few people who wondered if this was some elaborate scheme to weasel his way out of his marriage to Paige—or even worse, hurt her more than he already had.

Earlier this week, when the Decision Day episode aired, Chris revealed that Mercedes suffered a miscarriage.

For those who doubted whether the pregnancy was ever real, it seemed like a convenient excuse.

Apparently, these doubts made their way back to Chris. And in an attempt to address the doubters, Chris posted a picture of Mercedes hospital bracelet along with a lengthy caption about the whole miscarriage ordeal.

See what he wrote below.

“I wrestled with this but here it goes……… August 2020 I found out some of the greatest news I had heard ever. I would be a dad. Even though this was the case it was unfortunate given certain circumstances! I just wanted to be the best Dad I could be. It was the most confused period I had ever experienced! My family was happy because there was going to be an addition to our family. Well during the latter part of October Mercedes would complain about stomach pains that gradually got worse. On 10/28/2020 we rushed her to the hospital. Because I wasn’t the husband I couldn’t go to the room due to covid, but after a time I managed to get to the back. When I got there I was met with cold silence. I found out that she had a miscarriage! I had never been through this before so I didn’t know what feelings were normal and what was abnormal all I know is it felt like a funeral. We were devastated. That a baby that made a grand entrance this big in my life now has made a grand exit! I instantly hated this for Mercedes as she had already been through a lot but she demonstrated the strength and fortitude to get through this. I wrestled with posting this, but this is real life. Not that an explanation is owed, but we do have mychart documents that detail the day the pregnancy results came back from the doctor on 8/31/2020 and all paperwork regarding the miscarriage on 10/28/2020. 1 in 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage. I pray for all women who have experienced this! Tough, tough situation to be in. Little Nugget I hate that I will never meet you, but I will always love you!”

The post may have come as a result of the claims that Mercedes and Chris had been seen out on vacation together as the current season of “Married at First Sight” was airing. And people noted that Mercedes did not appear pregnant.

I would sincerely hope that Chris wouldn’t lie about something like this. He’s capable of quite a bit but I think this would be too much for him.

We’re praying for healing, in various forms, for both him and Mercedes.