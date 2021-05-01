MadameNoire Featured Video

Entrepreneur Latoya Nicole continues to be focused on making sure Black women are seen and heard. Since 2018, she has released six coloring books under her brand “Entrepreneurs Color Too” that are geared towards Black women. She then followed up with the Inspirational Colored Pencils, a set of 12 colors that have inspirational sayings like “Self Care” and “Good Vibes” and terms like “Exhale” and “Accomplish” as the color names.

With her next collection of coloring pencils, she is making sure women of color are able to find their skin shade with the “Shades of Brown” Coloring Pencils.

“We’re excited to finally launch the new colored pencils that our customers have been asking for!,” Latoya Nicole said in a statement. “Representation is more important than ever, and we are proud to expand our body of work by offering skin tone colors that further represent families of color and allows for another opportunity for our customers to see themselves in arts and crafts and supplies.”

“Shades of Brown” not only includes the different skin tones of Black and brown women, but also includes names of many Black women we all know. The different shades have names like Diamond, Keisha, Toya, and Ebony. It was important to Latoya Nicole to include names that you rarely saw represented on custom items, such as key chains, growing up.

Along with the coloring pencils, Latoya Nicole’s coloring books include Alma Mater: A HBCU Coloring Book, 24 Shades of Business, 80’s Ladies, Holiday Slay, Exhale: A Self Care Coloring Book Celebrating Black Women, Brown Women & Good Vibes and Me & My: A Coloring Book for Mom & Daughter. She has sold over 25,000 coloring books thus far. She also has a digital coloring book, The Self Care Coloring Book, available here.

The 12-count pencil pack is sold exclusively at Entrepreneurs Color Too.