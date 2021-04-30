MadameNoire Featured Video

While Will Packer and his wife Heather may be living in marital bliss these days, it was not love at first sight for this couple. Well, it was for Will. But not Heather. On an upcoming episode of “Behind Every Man,” the couple recall the day they first met each other and their drastically different first impressions.

“I saw this woman and I said, ‘Oh my God. This woman is the one.’ There was a swag, there was an aura, there was a confidence, there was something about her that I was immediately attracted to. I said, ‘This is why I’m on this boat.’ I was so excited I put on my best Packer smile and charm and said, ‘Hey, how you doing?’

And she looked at me like please do not say another word to me and she kept on walking.

I was back at the table we were at and I saw her and her crew. I looked over and I said, ‘I’m not giving up on this. I got to get strategic about this.’ I sent my buddy who had had a little too much to drink. He was full of liquid courage.

Heather: This tipsy guy comes over to table and he goes, ‘My insanely famous friend over there would like to come and speak to you all.’

Will: He goes over there and proceeds to make a complete fool of himself. Which was perfect. It was exactly what I needed as an iceberg.

Heather: A few minutes later, this gentleman swaggers over to the table and he goes, ‘Ladies, I’m so sorry about my friend. And I hope he didn’t say anything to offend you. I just want to apologize for his behavior. My name is Will Packer.’

Now, I did not know who Will Packer was at the time and I didn’t really care.”

This episode of “Behind Every Man” airs tonight at 10/9c on OWN.