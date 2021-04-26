Here’s How Our Favorite Remote-Working Moms Are Staying Stylish

Virtual fashion shows are all the rage right now. Style superstars like Michael Kors, Christian Siriano and Hanifa have all made strides by bringing their designs to life via the wonders of technology.

But what is fashion if not made for the person who lives in it? And, despite remote life and social distancing continuing in the age of COVID, we are still out here living and looking amazing doing it. From Zoom meetings to virtual learning sessions for the kids to socially-distant happy hours, there are still plenty of opportunities for women to show off their style personality while multitasking from home.

So if you’re looking for a spring fashion and lifestyle refresh, take a page from our fab boss moms, who shared with us their top tips for taking care of themselves and looking fabulous while doing it.

Tanya Hoffler Moore, VP, Video:

MadameNoire: What is your “can’t live without” item for feeling your best?

THM: Roller-skates! Skate breaks and dance breaks have REALLY saved me as a remote working mom. I LOVE music and skating gives me an opportunity to have fun, take a short mental break and get a little workout/cardio in. I just go in my basement (with or without the kids) and skate for 10-15 minutes. It’s so fulfilling and great for maintaining mental stability while working remotely.

MN: What fashion style trends are inspiring you right now?

THM: I’ve become obsessed with designer press-on nails. It’s a subtle accessory, but I feel it really takes an outfit up a notch. There are so many trendy styles and different options to choose from now. You can even go glueless! imPress is my go-to brand and, for someone like me who can’t really spare the time to hit a salon every time a nail breaks, it really is super convenient.

I also LOVE LOVE LOVE loungewear. Just give me any fancy sweatsuit seen on Black-ish and I’m in heaven.

MN: What is your go-to tip for looking glam at your last-minute digital meetings?

THM: For a last-minute digital meeting Pat McGrath Labs’ Sublime Perfection Foundation is LIFESAVER! I love this foundation because it’s light and looks very natural but still gives you that “I took the time to do my makeup today” look. Pair this with any one of the PML lipsticks, a quick pencil to the brows, Makeup by Mario eyeliner and some cool glasses (I love a good pair of specs) and you’re good to go.

Follow Tanya on Instagram here.

Kirsten West Savali, Sr. Director, Content:

MN: What is your “can’t live without” item for feeling your best?

KWS: I would be barely human without my CBD bath bombs, Black Girl Magic wine from the McBride Sisters, and Garrett’s Caramel Crisp. With three sons at home, which means multiple fires to put out at any given time, I very rarely get to indulge. But when I do, it brings me back home to myself.

MN: What fashion style trends are inspiring you right now?

KWS: I’ve never really been a trend person, but I’m loving ruffled straps right now. They feel simple and free and girly in a way that takes me back to summers in Mississippi.

MN: What is your go-to tip for looking glam at your last-minute digital meetings?

KWS: Did I mention I have three sons at home during a pandemic? My default is camera off—for planet sustainability of course; it has nothing to do with the fact that I typically look like a before picture. But when I have to show my face in the place, it’s slicked back hair (who has time to sit under a dryer?), a red lippie or nude lip and accented eyes, and a cute shirt. It’s probably best if I don’t share what I’m wearing on the lower half of my body where the camera can’t see. In my Tabitha Brown voice: “’Cause that’s my business!”

Follow Kirsten West Savali here

Shamika Sanders, Managing Editor, HelloBeautiful.com

MN: What fashion style trends are inspiring you right now?

SS: I am absolutely inspired by the chocolate trend right now; melanin paired with the spectrum of tan and brown hues. I’m also inspired by my favorite era, the 90s. 90s hair trends are back a la Cardi B. and Meg Thee Stallion’s hit song, “WAP.” I recently got auburn brown layers inspired by styles from back in the day when Amil was on Rocafella.

MN: What is your “can’t live without” item for feeling your best?

SS: I love a red lip — It’s become a signature of mine. As a classic glam girl, I keep 4 red lipsticks in my purse at all times. My favorite is a lip paint by Sephora because it’s a smooth matte finish for $14, followed by MAC’s “Ruby Woo” and Pat McGrath’s lush Mattervance lippies. Red lipstick is sexy, accentuates your smile and makes your teeth look whiter.

Pro-tip: I use my phone or tablet camera to apply if I don’t have a mirror nearby.

MN: What is your go-to tip for looking glam at your last minute digital meetings?

SS: Lipstick and mascara. My skin isn’t blemish-free and goes through phases, but for the most part, I am comfortable skipping foundation if I need to. So a good red lip and mascara go a long way.

Follow Shamika Sanders here.