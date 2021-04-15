MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest celebrity slip-up to have the internet ablaze, Meek Mill left a comment on social media sensation Justin Laboy’s page that basically outed the fact that the Philly rapper doesn’t know what a PH balance is in relation to one’s body — or why one would need to be mindful of it being in check.

As per the original post — where as of now one can still see Meek Mill’s comment — Laboy shared a shadily little message on his Instagram account that simply said to his followers, “watch your PH balance not my page 🤣 .” Coyly, the social media and entertainment star’s caption underneath read, “Happy Wednesday‼️ Have a blessed day ✌🏾😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @respectfullyjustin #Respectfully.”

While users in the comments fired back — like one who said, “Men don’t even know they have PH balances too tho 😒 ,” and another who wrote, “😳🙄 but y’all the ones that are unbalancing the PH 😩 ” in a popular comment with over 4,300 Likes — a clearly confused and unaware Meek Mill said underneath the post, “What is a ph balance… sounds like an excuse 🤢 lol.”

Embarrassingly, the rapper has been being dragged and joked about all over social media since — considering the fact that he’s a 33-year-old grown man that doesn’t seem to have any knowledge on how the human — and particularly female — anatomy needs to fall within the range of a healthy PH balance to function as it should, and in a woman’s case, have a healthy vagina. In the replies to the rapper’s comment, users said things like, “Dawg delete dis don’t embarrass us like dis 🙄 ,” “Bro you make it so hard to defend yo a*s 😂 😂 😂 😂 ,” and even “No sir, you should not be having sex making comments like this.”

Even though we’d like to think the rapper was trolling and that there’s no way he genuinely doesn’t know what a ph balance is, he unfortunately seemed genuinely unaware. All things considered, if you’re interested to see some of the funny tweets clowning Meek Mill for his latest embarrassing moment, see some of the best ones down below.