While watching the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing George Floyd, many of us have relived the horror and sadness associated with the terrible incident. Singer Cher went to Twitter to express her feelings about the trial and Floyd’s tragic death. In her tweets, she said that she felt she could’ve saved Floyd from Chauvin’s deadly kneel.

“Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried,’” Cher wrote in a now deleted tweet. “I Said ‘Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

This tweet didn’t resonate too well with some folks. In one of the tweets criticizing her, she was accused of thinking she was so superior that she could have saved the day.

“If the fire fighter EMS who tried to intervene didn’t succeed, you sure had no chance,” the tweet read. “What a post!! Mindboggling. Do you think you have some kind of magical power? Police would not allow anyone to interfere in their business.”

Someone else tweeted that her post was insulting to the people who actually did witness Floyd’s death and accused Cher of making his death about her.

“Um….Cher, I think you’re great and all, but this ain’t it. George Floyd’s murder isn’t about you,” the user wrote.. “Don’t make it about you. And don’t inadvertently insult the traumatized witnesses who WERE there and did their damndest to save his life.”

Once she saw the backlash, she returned to Twitter to say her she wasn’t backing down from her previous comments and to issue an apology to the Black community if she offended anyone.

“Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being, suffering & Dying, even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done, Who I Am, Or What I Believe. I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL HELP. I Just got off phone With Friend Karen. Told her what Happened,& Realized, You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s NOT Appropriate To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam, BUT [honest]TO GOD ,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community. I Know My [heart].”

Honestly, Cher didn’t owe anyone an apology. The video of Chauvin kneeling into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes caused rage and heartache in people across the world. Wishing that she could’ve saved Floyd is a feeling that is understandable and is quite normal. A life was taken for no valid reason and it is only human to wish she could have intervened. After watching that video of Chauvin’s knee in Floyd’s neck, who didn’t wish they could have done something to save his life?