Derek Chauvin, Ex-Cop Who Killed George Floyd, Charged With Tax Evasion

The former cop who placed his knee on the neck of George Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, was recently charged with multiple tax related felonies, along with his estranged wife.

Derek and Kellie Chauvin were charged with with nine counts of filing false tax returns or failing to file tax returns in Washington County according to USA Today. Kellie filed for divorce in May, the same week Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They were married for 10 years.

If convicted, the Chauvins could each face a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison, and could be additionally subjected to pay a $90,000 fine, according to CBS Minnesota.

The couple is being accused of falsely reporting their joint income on their state tax returns by $464,433 from 2014 through 2019. According to the findings, Chauvin earned over $95,000 while working as an off-duty security guard, which was never reported on his taxes.

“When you fail to fulfill the basic obligation to file and pay taxes, you are taking money from the pockets of citizens of Minnesota,” Washington County attorney Pete Orput said in a statement. “Our office has and will continue to file these charges when presented. Whether you are a prosecutor or police officer, or you are a doctor or a realtor, no one is above the law.”

Investigators began looking into the couples finances in June after they filed individual tax returns from 2016-2019 and for fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019.

Chauvin’s state of affairs continues to crumble after Floyd’s death remains a rallying call for social justice in America, spurring a series of protests, marches and demonstrations across the country. Chauvin faces second-degree murder charges in the May 25 death of Floyd.

Floyd’s family, along with his legal team have fought for the highest charge possible in the case.