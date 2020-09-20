The Street Where George Floyd Died Will Be Named After Him

The street in Minneapolis where George Floyd saw his last moments will be named after him. After a unanimous vote by the city council on September 28, 2020, the 37th and 39th streets on Chicago Avenue will be referred to as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place, Star Tribune reported.

According to the Land Use Application Summary:

Robin Hutcheson, the Public Works Director, is proposing to add the commemorative street name of “George Perry Floyd Jr Place” to Chicago Ave between 37th St E and 39th St E. The name is intended to honor George Perry Floyd Jr., who was killed on May 25, 2020. The street is and will remain public right-of-way. The commemorative name addition will not affect addressing on the street. The signage to indicate the commemorative street naming will be placed at the intersection of 38th St E and Chicago Ave only.

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins referred to Floyd’s death, which caused outrage after a video of ex-officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds went viral, a “tragic event that has really impacted our entire world.” His death reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement with protests erupting internationally.

The intersection where the 46-year-old Houston, Texas native lost his life has remained a memorial since his death. The Tribune reported that it has been blocked off and has wooden signage that says “YOU ARE NOW ENTERING THE FREE STATE OF GEORGE FLOYD.”

The city council would like the street to be reopened because they claim that businesses are reopening and it causing issues for first responders. Jenkins said she understands that the memorial represents something much bigger.

“The intersection needs to be reopened. It’s one of the largest transit hubs in the entire city,” Jenkins said. “But there is the reality that there is this deep … reckoning that needs to happen in this country. In this entire country. The intersection at 38th and Chicago is the symbol of what is going on throughout America.”