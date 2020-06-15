Falling For Thirst Traps, Checking Your Old Dating Profiles, And 7 Other Signs You’re Micro-Cheating
What is micro-cheating?
Micro-cheating is defined as small acts — generally emotional in nature — that border the lines of fidelity and infidelity. Like emotional cheating, the signs of micro-cheating are fairly subtle, but when left unchecked, they can have damaging consequences on a relationship. Additionally, they can lead to physical cheating. Are you guilty of micro-cheating? Keep reading to find out.