Madamenoire Featured Video

Trina and Towanda Braxton say the criticism their family has received for continuing with Braxton Family Values following Tamar’s suicide attempt is incredibly unfair.

The ladies, along with sister Traci, sat down with Claudia Jordan for her Fox Soul talk show Out Loud. While on it, they addressed Tamar’s belifef WE tv was using her pain and mental health crisis for ratings after she said it was those at the network who pushed her to the brink. By answering that, the sisters in turn had to address the idea that they are complicit by talking about her ordeal on the show. Trina said as “protectors of our sister,” they only spoke on how her situation affected them, but not speaking for her about it.

“During Season 7 of Braxton Family Values we do not talk about Tamar’s physical or mental health. We talk about how it affected us, but we do not physically address Tamar’s hurt, pain or experience,” she said. “We can’t speak to that. Tamar has her own story to tell and it’s very important for Tamar to tell her story in her way whenever she decides to tell it. We in no way shape or form addressed how Tamar is doing or how Tamar is feeling. We only addressed how we felt, as we’re doing now, how we felt when the situation happened when it came to us.”

“All we want is for our sister to have peace and health and well-being and of course, our nephew Logan,” she added.

Towanda said had they gone on with the show and not said anything about Tamar’s suicide attempt, they would have been criticized for that, too.

“It’s damned if you do, and damned if you don’t,” she said. “If you didn’t say anything, we’re insensitive.”

“It’s unfair really,” she added. “But we definitely touch on how we experienced it and how we felt when we found out about it and I don’t think anything is wrong with that.

As for those who say it’s tacky for them to continue doing the show in light of everything that’s happened (I’m one of those people by the way), they say it’s not right.

“I think it’s supremely unfair to attack us as a family to continue to work and to get ostracized for it,” Trina said. “We didn’t have the same experience that she did. It’s unfair because we did not speak in any way shape or form about Tamar and her situation.”

She also maintained that the sisters never went to the media with any private messages from or information regarding Tamar.

“We are the ones being ostracized when we are not the ones openly putting things in the media,” Trina added. “It’s completely unfair and unwarranted.”

And while the ladies didn’t say anything about taking a break from the show, Traci did say a lot of the drama made her feel like it was necessary to take a break from her famous siblings.”It got to that point when I said I had to take a break from my sisters [laughs],” she said. “I had to take a break from my sisters and I love them. I love them so much. I ain’t no little kid or no 20 years old no more. I’m just like, I’ve gotta have a break from them. Let me figure out my family. Let me figure out what’s under my threshold right now. Let me get that together and then I can deal with my sisters. I can’t deal with both of them.”

And in regards to Tamar unfollowing her sisters and her mother following the release of the Season 7 trailer for Braxton Family Values, the sisters are unphased.

“It’s not like she’s never done that before,” Towanda said. “She’s unfollowed us before. We don’t measure our family and our relationship with social media. We just don’t. That’s just what it is.”

“Even though she unfollowed us on social media doesn’t mean she doesn’t talk to us in real life,” Trina added. “So people can have whatever perception they want to have.”