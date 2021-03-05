MadameNoire Featured Video

The groundbreaking show, “Pose,” is coming to an end. For those who are unfamiliar, the show pushed boundaries in highlighting the experiences of Black trans women and other members of the LGBTQ community, all set to the backdrop of New York ballroom culture in the late eighties and early nineties.

The announcement came from co-creator of the show, Steven Canals via Twitter.

“Hey Pose fam! We made the decision to end @PoseonFX after 3 seasons because we reached the intended ending of our story. This experience has been life changing. THANK YOU is too small a word. And yet, it’s what is in my heart. Hope to see you in May 2nd when we debut.”

In a letter below the announcement, Canals wrote about the origins of the show, which began in 2014 as he was completing in MFA in screenwriting.

Canals said he was instructed to “write the show you want to watch!” and that’s what he did.

“At the time we weren’t seeing very many Black and Latinx characters—that happened to also be LGBTQ+– populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me’ deserved. Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself.”

He concluded the letter by thanking Ryan Murphy, FX and 20th Television for changing his life.

According to Deadline, the third, final and abridged season will debut on May 2 at 10 pm ET/PT and the finale will air on June 6

Since it originally aired in 2018, “Pose” has won a Peabody Award, AFI honors and an Emmy for star Billy Porter, who was the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama series.

As we reported earlier, Porter’s win was met with a bit of criticism as fans wondered why none of the trans women were recognized for their contribution to the show.

Porter told his cast members that since they were renewed for another season, they’d have a chance to be nominated next year. And once again, they went unrecognized and Porter was the only one who received another nom.

Now, that the show is ending, we’ll see if they get that recognition.

After Canals news, cast members from the show shared their gratitude and sadness about the show coming to an end.

MJ Rodriguez reacted to the news of the show ending in a recent Instagram post. See what she had to say below.