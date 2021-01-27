MadameNoire Featured Video

K. Michelle just gave an update on some major news. The singer is officially breaking away from being an on-again, off-again member of the Love & Hip Hop franchises to pursue her own Lifetime TV show, which is set to begin filming next month. In a message posted on both her Instagram and her Twitter, the “V.S.O.P.” singer let us know her new show about helping women who’ve had botched butt injections and want to reverse it is on the way, and she shared her feelings about moving on from the hit VH1 show.

In the post, K. Michelle referenced the years she spent on Love & Hip Hop as being a positive time of growth for her personally and professionally. Despite that, she noted knowing it was time to make a change in her life when she no longer had the motivation to film with her various cast members or play along with the petty drama. Moving forward, she was happy to announce her new show will be one that she believes will empower other women.

“So life for me is completely changing,” she began. “For 6 years of my life I was on a show called ‘Love and Hip Hop’ it really helped me reach a lot of my goals at the time, I’ll never knock that blessing. But I knew in my heart I could no longer participate in something I was not passionate about and had no desire to be on camera with any of the cast. I just didn’t care I knew it was time for something bigger than throwing drinks.”

“I wanted to turn my pain into purpose. So it’s finally here. I start filming my new show on Lifetime in Feb and it’s such an amazing feeling to not only watch your dreams come true but to KNOW ILL BE HELPING WOMEN TO LIVE!” she added. “Saving lives. Little ole me. When they count you out, God will count you in 🙏❤️”

The “Cry” singer captioned the post on her Instagram with a few excited shoutouts.

“Thank you @lifetimetv @jessecollinsent @thecarlosking_ and @shatskyman Feb is go time❤️. ”

Since she first appeared on the franchise back in 2012, K. Michelle has been a member of Love & Hip Hop‘s cast in Atlanta, Hollywood, and New York. Being one of the franchise’s most recognizable and successful stars, the singer really made it a point to grow outside of just being a reality TV star, though she did have a spinoff, and really solidify herself as a household name when it came to being known for her music.

Last September, K. Michelle initially broke the news of her Lifetime show in a clip she posted on Facebook with some more details about what we could expect from the new series.

“Hello everyone,” she said. “I’m coming to you today with some official great news. My brand new TV show has just gotten picked up on Lifetime. Yes, Lifetime. I’m so excited about this because instead of being on TV acting a fool, this is my opportunity to save some lives and change the narrative for these women. It’s something I’ve been praying for, fighting about. Just know that when you feel like you’re counted out, and when you’re down to nothing, God is always up to something. I’m so excited about this opportunity because it’s something different and it’s something that I get to do in order to help the female community and to just help women. This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years. No matter how long it takes, God will allow it if it’s supposed to be.”

K. Michelle told MadameNoire last year that the show was going to have a major impact.

“We’re actually casting now. We just had a meeting with the showrunners and everything, so we’re in the process of starting the filming. You can just expect to see a lot of women who might have made mistakes, I’m helping them through their plastic surgery drama with silicone and just trying to help them get healthy again,” she said.

With the singer’s long journey surrounding getting her implants removed and restoring her body to its pre-plastic surgery look, it would be a great project for her to take on. The star’s enthusiasm makes it seem like her show is going to have a “feel-good” vibe. Will you be watching?