We want to be like Toni Braxton and Cynthia Bailey when we grow up. It’s not necessarily because of their iconic careers that we stan, but because when we’re in our fifties, we want to be able to strut around in our swimsuits and undergarments and leave behind the same reaction those two queens did this past week.

Toni, who has never been one to favor a lot of clothing over sexy and form-fitting ‘fits, hit the streets in her underwear recently. While the rest of us would probably get a serious side-eye for that, most people were too busy being impressed by how good she looked (and the fact that she was giving Amber Rose vibes with the platinum blonde ‘do). She shared the clip of herself strutting in lingerie, a camo jacket and thigh-high boots in her Instagram Stories this past week. The 53-year-old star shared a version of the video, from the stomach (make that abs) up on her actual page with the caption, “Age ain’t nothin but a number…”

As for Cynthia, aka, #50cynt, she turned 54 this week and celebrated by lounging on the beach in a revealing one-piece swimsuit. She is marking the occasion in Jamaica.

The key to both women maintaining their youthful figures is their commitment to taking good care of themselves. Braxton shared last year that she’d transitioned to a plant-based diet to help her with symptoms of lupus.

“I’m a real meat eater and I was in the past. With anything, you’ve got to discuss it with your doctor. But for me it’s been very beneficial,” she told PARADE last year.

And Bailey recently talked about the effort she’s making to get healthy after gaining weight during the pandemic like so many people did. She’s got a goal to lose 20 pounds and has been sharing the meals helping her get there.

“Health, wellness & weight loss journey starts today!” She said in her Instagram Stories this month while showcasing a hearty salad. “My husband [Mike Hill] and I have a bet going,” she added. “20 lbs gots to go!!!”

They may both be works in progress in regards to their health and wellness goals, but we certainly think these fiftysomethings look mighty fine already!