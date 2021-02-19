MadameNoire Featured Video

After being arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment for leaving her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a motel after 6 p.m. while she went to work at a pizza shop, Ohio mother Shania Bell has received over $133,000 in support through a GoFundMe page and national attention on her story.

The 24-year-old, Liberty Township mother’s situation has even been recognized by Cleveland Cavalier player Javale Mcgee, who donated $5,000, and Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, who contributed $10,000.

As reported by local source 21 News, Thomas spoke on the personal experiences that caused him to identify with Shania Bell and her kids via Instagram. According to the outlet, the CEO wrote, “My mom used to have to do the same thing when we were young, not cause of abandonment issues, it’s because people can’t afford child care working at a pizza shop. She wasn’t hanging out at a club. She was at work.”

Along the same vein, many left comments with their contributions on the GoFundMe page. One user shared, “I was a single mom for 18 years; I know how it is. You got this!” Another, who donated $50 to Shania Bell’s cause wrote, “Lack of affordable housing and affordable childcare options are to blame here….not you, Shaina. Hoping you’re able to secure some support, stability, and peace of mind. ❤️ .”

Additionally highlighting the difficult dilemma many mothers face when trying to support their families while earning a low income, Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego offered his opinion on the conversation surrounding the mother’s story. 21 News shared a tweet from the official which read, “Women are dammed if they do or damned if they don’t. Stay at home with your kids and receive government assistance and you are a leach, go to work for poverty wages and can’t get consistent sitters and go to jail.”

The local new source also got the chance to speak with Shania Bell’s mother, Danielle Hosey, who said that her daughter never expected to receive such an abundance of aid and attention from people who’ve empathized with her. Hosey also mentioned that Shania Bell is currently focusing on trying to find housing for her family. As reported by the outlet, the young mother pleaded not guilty to her charges, and is currently out of jail on bond.

There are a few different GoFundMe pages tied to Shania Bell’s story. To view, contribute, and share the one organized by her mother, click here.