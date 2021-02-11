MadameNoire Featured Video

While she spoke with her Bravo’s Chat Room co-hosts, Porsha Williams recently shared that there was no shame in her game when it comes to how she chooses to get down in the bedroom.

After mentioning that “oversharing was their collective talent,” co-host Hannah Berner suggested that the women play a game where the hosts give a quick description of their sex game. After beginning the game by describing herself as “very lazy in the morning, best midday, terrible after dinner if she eats cheese,” co-host Gizelle Bryant later followed up with a description of herself: “I hope you like candy because she is sugary sweet, and very addictive.”

When Porsha shared her little bedroom “motto,” apparently one for all the “lazy” ladies out there, that’s when the conversation between the co-hosts got extra spicy and silly.

“A little lazy, but I don’t generally get complaints,” the RHOA star said of herself. Explaining further Porsha added, “that is a dead fish motto, and I love it.”

Then, Gizelle chimed in to say, “Listen, men don’t like dead fish Porsha, you have to move,” to which the RHOA star quickly noted that in her experience, that just hasn’t been the case.

“Listen, I have been married and I have a child,” she said. “I have not had any complaints. They are normally happy as long as I can hitch it up okay. Do y’all know what hitching it up is? — You just lift that leg up right there, that’s all you gotta do.”

Speaking to Hannah, Porsha continued, “You don’t know about that yet, you’re too young. See when you get old, he just be happy to get it — you just be like a dog peeing like — get it or go on, get it or g’on.”

After recently posting a photo of herself with some cute red and white balloons for Valentine’s Day, with a caption that read, “Who else ready for a solo-V Day?🔥 I love you Porsha❤️ #Self Love,” it seems like the RHOA star won’t be having to do any “hitching” anytime soon since she’s spending this Valentine’s day on her own. Keep it real guys, have you been “hitching it up” for your men too?

Watch the full clip of the ladies dishing on all their bedroom business here.