Urinary Tract Infections are right up there with surprise visits from in-laws and finding fleas on your dog as some events that can derail all of your plans and ruin everything. If you’ve ever been traveling while you got a UTI, then you know how that burning and frequent urination can make it nearly impossible to enjoy yourself. You fear long car rides or any situation that will have you far from a bathroom, and worry people can see you squirming around in discomfort. It’s a nightmare.

Unfortunately, we can’t banish UTIs from existence. Well, we almost can’t. There are some things you can do, which we cover here. And here. But even when you’re really careful, you may still suffer some UTIs throughout your life. When it happens, you have to trudge to the doctor and obtain antibiotics and go through that sad walk through the pharmacy to find relief. One company aims to minimize some of the misery surrounding UTIs, though. Stix makes and delivers doctor-approved, discreet items that address some of women’s needs, including pregnancy tests, ovulation test kits, and most recently, UTI diagnostic and treatment products. We spoke to representatives from the company about what they’ve learned about UTIs while working with doctors and developing their products.

What’s in the box for your box?

Stix offers three products for UTIs that can be ordered individually or together. They offer a test and wipe kit that includes three UTI tests that measure white blood cells, leukocytes (part of your body’s immune system), and nitrites. When nitrites are detected in urine, that’s usually the sign of an infection. The test comes with pH-balanced wipes. Stix also offers daily supplements to help prevent future UTIs that were developed by urologists and contain turmeric, cranberry extract, vitamin C, and D-mannose. And should a UTI already be in full swing, causing painful symptoms, they offer fast-acting pain-relieving tablets that address the burning and discomfort that comes from an infection of the urinary tract.