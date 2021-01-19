MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Khadijah Haqq McCray and her husband, former NFL player Bobby McCray Jr., as the two recently welcomed a baby girl.

Monday, the 37-year-old mom and actress took to Instagram to announce that she gave birth by posting an image of her family’s hands, confirming that they are now a family of six.

“We love you, baby girl, you complete our family!” she exclaimed. “When 5 becomes 6.”

In addition to the family’s newest addition, Khadija and Bobby are also proud parents of 11-year-old Christian McCray, 6-year-old Celine McCray, and 16-year-old Bobby McCray Jr. — Bobby’s son from a prior relationship.

Khadija first announced her pregnancy in August and was later hospitalized for pre-term labor during the fall— an experience that she shared with fans on Instagram.

“I didn’t share right away because the most important thing was that myself and the baby were healthy,” she wrote. “I had a pre-term labor scare a few weeks ago and was hospitalized. I’m home on bedrest now, feeling good, and so thankful for my doctors (@drthaisaliabadi & @drsteverad) Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares. I know I’m not alone, I just know it’s not easy to talk about for so many reasons. But with the support of my family and friends, I can do just that.”

Khadija and Bobby tied the knot in 2010 during a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles. She and her twin sister, Malika Haqq, are presently gearing up for the premiere of their new docuseries, “Side By Side,” which is set to premiere on today the AspireTV Network.

“With different takes on romance, skincare, and how Khadijah really should have reacted to her son’s first girlfriend, they dish about it all, a press release for the series explains. “‘Side by Side’ lets fans get up close and personal with the twins, who are life-long models, actors, and co-stars on hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Congratulations to Khadija and her family!