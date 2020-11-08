Madamenoire Featured Video

Reality star Khadijah Haqq-Mcray just revealed she recently had a scary experience during her pregnancy. She posted a photo of her in a hospital bed and in the caption, she shared that she had a “pre-term labor scare” and had to be hospitalized.

“I didn’t share right away because the most important thing was that myself and the baby were healthy,” she wrote. “I had a pre-term labor scare a few weeks ago and was hospitalized. I’m home on bedrest now, feeling good, and so thankful for my doctors.”

Haqq-McCray, who is pregnant with her third child, said this isn’t the first time she has went through complications while pregnant. She said she decided to share her experience to relate to other expecting mothers who are going through the same thing

“Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares,” the 37-year-old continued. “I know I’m not alone, I just know it’s not easy to talk about for so many reasons. But with the support of my family and friends I can do just that. I figured what better time than now? I’m in bed and I can only imagine there’s a mom or two in the same position. (Or for other reasons) Let’s be there for each other!”

Haqq-McCray said she will be posting more about her pregnancy with a “from bed chronicles” series on her Instagram story and even do a Q&A with her followers.

In honor of NICU Awareness Month in 2019, Haqq-McCray discussed her difficult pregnancy with her daughter Celine.

“Celine was ready to see the world at 19 weeks,” she captioned the Instagram photo of her holding her tiny daughter. “I had pre-term labor, weekly specialist visits, and 6.5 months of bed rest. (And MUCH more, I’ll keep private). But nothing compared to having an emergency C-section at 36weeks and not hearing her cry once she was out of me. She had fluid in her lungs and it was causing additional complications. I couldn’t hold her for 12-16hrs. I would just stare at her and pray she would fight the way she had been.”

Celine is now 6-years-old. Her son, Christian, is 10-years-old.