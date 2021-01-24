MadameNoire Featured Video

In 2021, eyebrows are a really big thing. As everyone knows, not only are brows the facial feature that helps to frame your face most, but they’re also a simple thing you can clean up every day whether you’re working from home or heading out that will assist you in feeling put together. After all, since we all are wearing masks these days, brows are crucial because they’re the most important thing that gives our face structure that people can still see. Keeping that in mind, not only is having good brows really important, but the way that you get them is crucial as well. MadameNoire got the chance to get some tips from Rene de la Garza, brow technician to Cardi B and Lizzo, on the best way to go about keeping your face’s furry friends well maintained.

Stay Away From “at Home” Brow Lamination Kits From Amazon

Last year, brow lamination was a big trend. During the process, clients get an “eyebrow perm” from a specialist who applies a cream onto their ‘brows that’s said to straighten them out and leave them semi-permanently shaped into place. Even though the process uses harsh chemicals and takes a little bit of know-how to get right, many “at-home” kits have popped up on the market.

Although some might want to attempt to do it themselves and take the risk, Garza emphasized that for optimal brow health, it’s better to stay safe rather than sorry.

“While brow lamination may seem tempting to try with all of the influencers laminating their own brows at home, this can cause long-term damage to the skin and brow hair,” he explained. “The lamination process involves perming your brows straight. Just like how you wouldn’t perm your own hair at home, the same applies for your brows! Instead, opt for a “faux lamination” styling product like my BROW NATURALE, which gives the look of a fluffy, laminated brow that conditions and softens with no harsh chemicals.”