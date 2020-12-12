MadameNoire Featured Video

Snoop Dogg is one of hip-hop’s most respected and favorable figures. He’s one of the chiefs of the genre and is seen as Uncle Snoop to the rappers who have come after him. When Snoop talks, many listen, but he said a few things that made him look like a hypocrite. During an interview with Central Ave, the west coast native didn’t embrace Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s no. 1 song, “W.A.P.”

During the chat, this is what the Doggfather had to say about the raunchy song:

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination. Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.” “To me it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your prize and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.” “My daughter is from a different era, though. She’s from this era. She may be doing the ‘Wap’ or apart of the ‘Wap’ and I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man.” “Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement. I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

These comments seemed as if Snoop Dogg was having a full circle moment. When he emerged onto the hip-hop scene almost three decades ago, he was highly criticized for his lyrical content. His songs were seen as degrading, misogynistic, lascivious and downright pornographic. This is the same Snoop Dogg who rapped on songs like “Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Have None),” “G’z Up, Hoes Down” and “B****** Ain’t S***.” He left nothing to the imagination and now he is saying Cardi B and Megan should be doing that, and why? Is it because they are women? Or because he is a father of a grown woman who is apart of the “WAP” era like he said? Now he finds himself standing in the same position as the people who criticize him in his younger days. One thing he didn’t acknowledge during that interview is that he is one of the forefathers who laid the foundation for songs like “WAP.” He used to rap about having every and any woman’s “jewel of the nile” on his albums and singles. Women were only “b*****” who were only valuable because of their prized possession. You can’t police and criticize something you helped create.