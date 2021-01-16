MadameNoire Featured Video

Besides ruffling some feathers with comments about Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, Keri Hilson has been posting pics of her working in film lately. In February 2020, one of the projects she has been working on will be released. The “Pretty Girl Rock” singer filmed a TV One original movie titled Don’t Waste Your Pretty, which is based a novel by Demetria L. Lucas. The film tells the story of “tightly knit friends as they sort out their turbulent life and love issues,” according to a statement.

Hilson stars in the film alongside Deborah Joy Winans, who you’ve seen in Greenleaf, Redaric Williams, of “The Young And The Restless, Jasmine Burke, Kaye Singleton and Rainey Branch, a familiar face from Being Mary Jane, Grey’s Anatomy.”

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

After years of extreme career focus, Mykah (Hilson) finally stops making excuses and starts looking for love. Encouraged by her best friends, Mykah embraces the dating scene by taking their suggestions on speed dating, making online connections, and hitting the nightlife, but soon discovers love might be right in front of her. The recent divorcée Jeanné (Wynans) has put the idea of love on ice but has to decide if the burning flame from Mykah’s twin brother Michael (Williams) is warm enough to melt her heart again. Fun-loving, married couple Amma (Singleton) and Aisha (Burke) are #couplegoals of the group but struggle to strike a balance as they embark on their parenthood journey. When jobs, romance, and family interactions prove more complicated than they had ever anticipated, the group of friends knows they can always turn to one another to figure out their next move.

Don’t Waste Your Pretty, which was directed by Tamara Bass and written by Katrina O’Gilvie, will premiere on TV One on February 28, 2021 8:00 p.m EST. See the trailer below.