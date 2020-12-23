BIPOC Non-Profits To Donate To This Holiday Season

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been particularly hard on groups who were already struggling before. In fact it grew the gap that already existed between many. Those who were already struggling are struggling even more. Circumstances such as access to healthcare, employment, housing arrangements, and poverty have made it so COVID-19 has hit minority groups the hardest, says the CDC. It’s maddening to see those who need the most protection from this virus get the least of it. However, among anxiety, uncertainty, and fear, there is at least one positive thing many individuals have felt in common during this pandemic: a desire to help somebody.

When we’re stuck in that mode of fretting about our own problems and possibly even feeling sorry for ourselves, we can remember that there are those who’d be grateful to take on our issues. There’s something mutually beautiful about helping others: we obviously assist someone who needs it, but we’re also given perspective on our own lives. If you’ve been fortunate to save extra during this pandemic, there are some great things you can do with the funds right now. Here are organizations that benefit BIPOC to donate to this holiday season.

Rest for Resistance

Rest for Resistance is many things: it provides a platform for queer and trans people of color to publish pieces on their experiences as well as sell their artwork. It also offers mental health resources to these groups and conducts regular meditation and healing sessions and workshops, online and in person. So you can support them either by purchasing products on their “Shop” tab or make a direct donation that will help them pay their artists and cover operational costs.