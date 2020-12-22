“It’s So Unreal” Breonna Taylor’s Mother Reflects On First Christmas Without Her Daughter

Many of us are unable to be with our family members this holiday season in attempt to protect them and ourselves from exposure to COVID-19. Other people are unable to be with their family members because more than 300,000 people have already died from the virus in the United States.

But for Tamika Palmer, she’ll be spending her first Christmas away from her daughter Breonna Taylor, because her life was taken from her when police officers erroneously raided the home where she and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker slept.

Recently, Palmer spoke to the ABC News podcast, Start Here about spending her first Christmas without her daughter.

Breonna loved Christmas. Breonna loved any holiday, really. She wanted everybody to come together.”

“She was just definitely always big on getting a family together and trying to have Christmas dinner, party game night, something. So here we are trying to put this together and she’s not here, and it’s so unreal because she’s the person that does that. She’s the person that everybody counts [on] because everybody wants to see Breonna. I’m not looking forward to it, I’ll say that.”

You can listen to Palmer in the clip below.

The full interview with Palmer will air on December 29. You can listen here.