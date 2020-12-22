Brooke Valentine Denies Being “Messy” During Her Time On Love And Hip Hop Hollywood: “Where Did I Lie?”

Brooke Valentine still doesn’t believe that during her time on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood she was a pot-stirrer of drama. During a recent Where Are They Now? interview with L&HH producers, the singer and reality star, joined by her partner and co-star Marcus Black, defended herself from past claims that she was incredibly messy during her time as a cast member in Season 4 and Season 5. If you ask the 36-year-old, she was just speaking the truth, even if it was sometimes other people’s truth.

“I felt like I was telling it how it is. If you want to call it messy go ahead, but where is the lie?” she said. “Where did I lie? And if I said something, did I say it to their face? So I feel like ‘messy’ is sneaky, conniving, whispering. That’s my take of messy. I’m just like, ‘okay, you said that, yeah I said you said it, aight cool, let’s keep it moving.'”

She said that she, along with her cast mates, were not on the show to try and play secretive about what was going on in their lives considering cameras were following them all the time. So if someone said something scandalous, she was going to talk about it.

“What are we here to do? We’re living our lives in front of the camera,” she said. “You can’t whisper to me in the bathroom and then the cameras are there, ‘I ain’t say that!’ Yes you did [laughs]! Now I’m messy? I’m messy because you said it?”

Valentine stepped away from the show when she became pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Chi Summer Black. Though she wouldn’t call herself messy, she admitted that it was necessary to take a break to protect her energy and avoid negativity, and being negative on the show. It didn’t necessarily work out as she planned.

“I didn’t want my baby to be petty. So in my mind, if I wasn’t petty when I was pregnant, then it wouldn’t go into her bloodstream and she would come out not petty,” she joked. “What is she? Petty! Pettiest present I’ve ever received in life.”

Brooke seems in a great place with her family, but you know we couldn’t forget all the mess she involved herself in during her Love and Hip Hop Hollywood years. Hit the flip to check out 11 undeniably messy moments from Brooke Valentine.

Taking Moniece’s Song After Clowning Her Singing Abilities

As you will see in the beginning of this “Questionable Vocal Moments” reel, Brooke showed up at Moniece’s studio session with RoccStar and immediately started trying to overshadow her co-star’s vocals. Shade was thrown at Moniece’s singing abilities and next thing we know, Moniece seemed to have a panic attack. As serious as the situation was, Brooke and RoccStar joked about her faking her health crisis to avoid laying down the vocals. As Moniece was driven away in the ambulance to the hospital, clearly emotional and shaken up about it, Brooke ended up taking over the song, recording it.