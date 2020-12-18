MadameNoire Featured Video

An affordable and extremely useful gift you can give someone special this Christmas is a face mask. They’re a must-have right now, everyone is selling them, and honestly, you can never have too many options of well-made ones.

With so many face masks for sale, don’t let anyone you claim to care about get caught out here with the flimsiest ones. That means no paper thin options only good for a few wears (a good test is if you blow through your mask and can feel the air on your hand outside of it, the protection level is trash). If you want your prospective giftee to be very impressed and very protected, check out these luxurious and effective options.

F&W Style Jade Leather Face Mask – $45

Who says that you can’t be protected wearing a mask made of luxurious materials? Not only are these Jade face masks from F&W Style gorgeous in their assortment of colors, they’re also made of luscious leather. This face mask option manages to be stylish while also protecting the wearer. The face masks have a cotton insert inside (double the material, the better the coverage), but they manage to remain breathable by being designed in a cup shape that covers your nose and mouth but gives you space. The ear loops are adjustable and there is gold-toned hardware for an extra pop.