Keshia Knight Pulliam has announced that she is engaged to fellow actor, Brad James. The couple, who met on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, celebrated the news with a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love,” including Keshia’s 3-year-old daughter and the couple’s immediate family, per People.

In an Instagram post, Keshia shared the news along with a loving photo of herself with her daughter on her hip and her new fiancé at her side. Her caption began with a message for Brad saying, “I said Yes!! ❤️💍 I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!!This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

Brad also celebrated the news on his Instagram with a somewhat deep caption accompanying the same image.

“Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that’s not why they’re built… 🌊 Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam 😘💍

#engaged”

While filming on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, a TV Movie which aired in June 2019, the co-stars really got to know each other and fall in love. The couple wasn’t speculated as being together until the following month, after Keshia posted a clip of her and Brad on her Instagram with the caption “Happy Birthday to my favorite guy ❤️ .”

Both Keshia and Brad have been married before. Keshia shares her daughter Ella with her previous husband, ex-footballer Ed Hartwell, whom she went through a contentious split with. Despite this, Keshia wasn’t afraid to find love again, and on Instagram Live said, “I think that it’s better once you’ve been married because you’re very clear on what you don’t desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want… and then you also know what you’re getting into.”

When speaking with Madame Noire recently, Keshia gave us more detail on her healing process and experiencing love again.

“I took the time that I needed to heal and to really kind of release all that I had been through so that I was able to be in a space to be in a loving relationship. But at no point did I ever think that it wouldn’t happen again,” she said.

Speaking on her relationship with Brad she added, “And with us, it just happened so organically and so naturally,” also noting that her daughter Ella and Brad “love and adore each other.”

With a whirlwind romance now leading to an engagement and wedding bells in the near future, we hope Keshia gets the fairytale happy ending she deserves.