Ed Hartwell Ordered To Pay $34K In Back Child Support Or He Could Face Jail Time

A family court judge has ruled that Ed Hartwell, Keshia Knight-Pulliam’s `ex-husband and father of her daughter, was deliberately failing to pay child support and withholding income information.

According to Bossip, Hartwell pleaded with the court to be placed on a payment plan because he didn’t have enough money to support his daughter Ella because he was providing for two other children.

But Judge Belinda Edwards found him in willful contempt of court and ordered him to pay $34,000 in back support, including utilities and move out expenses for Pulliam.

Judge Edwards said it was “disingenuous and concerning” that Hartwell did not disclose the fact that he is collecting $400 in social security disability benefits, which was going toward the care of his other children.

Under the judge’s new order, Hartwell will pay Pulliam $6,588 this week and in the fall will pay another $6,588 in $1,000 a month increments.

This upcoming Spring, Hartwell will have to pay $28,360 in child support arrearages at $1,000 a month in addition to his $3,000 monthly child support payments.

If he fails to uphold this agreement, he could face jail time.

As we reported earlier, Pulliam accused Hartwell of ignoring the child support order set in place for their daughter. She claimed Hartwell was paying less than half the amount ordered and had stopped paying anything at all for several months. That failure to pay, resulted in over $30,000 in back child support debt.

As a part of the agreement, Hartwell will also have to pay Pulliam’s legal fees.