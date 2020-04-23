Keshia Knight-Pulliam Wants Ex-Husband Ed Hartwell Jailed For Missed Child Support Payments

Keshia Knight-Pulliam might be happy in her romantic life. But when it comes to her ex-husband Ed Hartwell taking care of his responsibilities with their two-year-old daughter, Ella, there is much to be desired.

According to Bossip, Knight-Pulliam has accused Hartwell of being a negligent father for failing to pay $32,000 in child support.

She’s so frustrated by his lack of support that she wants his punished by the full extent of the law Knight-Pulliam wants him to pay a fine of $5,000 and be jailed for three weeks or until he settles his debt.

Under the terms of their child support agreement, Hartwell has been ordered to pay Pulliam $3,007 a month for Ella. But according to Knight-Pulliam, he’s been paying less than half that amount. And despite her expressed displeasure, court papers revealed he didn’t pay anything at all for at least one month.

His half or missed payments account for unpaid child support amount of $31, 647.

Knight-Pulliam said that Hartwell has shown no regard for court orders or his responsibilities as a father. In a financial affidavit, Pulliam noted that Hartwell receives $9,000 a month for NFL disability so while he has the money to pay, he’s simply not complying.

Knight-Pulliam’s complaint states, Hartwell’s “intentional conduct is reprehensible and completely contrary to the well-being and best interests of the parties’ minor child.”

She claims Hartwell has also ignored a previous court order to pay $8,000 in utilities and move out expenses from when they vacated the former family home. She wants to be reimbursed $800 for the paternity test and $5,000 in attorney fees.

As of April 21, Hartwell had yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Hartwell and Knight-Pulliam were married in 2016, after four months of dating. Their marriage lasted only six months before the pair filed for divorce, stating that the union was irretrievably broken.

Hartwell told Page Six, the marriage fell apart within two months because the two stopped having sex. Their lack of intimacy caused Hartwell to doubt the paternity of the baby the union produced.

He said Knight-Pulliam was so fixated on having a child that he suspects she went behind his back in order to do so.

During a intense discussion about the course of their relationship, Hartwell revealed that he felt they moved too fast and their lives were headed in two different directions. He also shared that an ex, whom he dated for four years, had lost a baby. It made Hartwell realize that he still cared about her.

After the admission, Knight-Pulliam “virtually disappeared” from Hartwell’s life.

“[Knight Pulliam] wasn’t mad that I still cared about her. All she was a mad about was, ‘You don’t want to have a baby.”

Hartwell said that while he was looking for love and happiness, Knight-Pulliam wanted a child.

He said Knight-Pulliam began seeing a spiritualist, going out with friends, staying out late or not coming home at all. All of this behavior was suspicious to him.

In court documents, Knight-Pulliam alleged that Hartwell was cruel to her during her pregnancy and publicly questioned the paternity of their child which affected her emotional and mental health. She said he was absent not only while she carried their child but also during her first year of life.