Gia Casey says she found out husband DJ Envy was cheating without even trying, as the information came to her while she was simply attempting to peruse the Internet.

During the couple’s recent episode of Behind Every Man on OWN, she said in late 2012, he did a photo shoot for a magazine and she went online to see if any photos had been released. During her search, she found a thread with a woman who was alleged to be her husband’s mistress, talking about their affair.

“I Googled his name and the pictures didn’t pop up but a blog popped up. And when I clicked on the blog I saw a conversation, and one of the girls said to the other girl, ‘Well that’s why you’re with DJ Envy and his wife sits at home clueless,'” she said.

She went straight to him about it, with the blog as evidence.

“I said, do you know who this female is?” she recalled.

He claimed he had no idea what she was talking about.

“He was so infuriated that I would even suggest that he could so something like that to the woman he loved more than life itself,” she said. But she wasn’t buying it.

He couldn’t read her to know what exactly she may have already known about the situation. So when she told him, “Raashaun, I know that you cheated on me,” he ended up coming clean. Little did he know, she didn’t really know anything outside of the conversation she stumbled across online.

“She was like, I know. I want you to tell me,'” he said. “‘If you’re going to be a man, tell me.’ That’s how she found out. I told on myself.”

It’s unclear who the other woman was from the blog, but it was revealed publicly that he did at one point have an affair with Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena, which turned into an ugly back and forth between them (more on that later). Envy and his wife were able to work through their issues with the help of their faith.

“You know, I’m not going to say I wasn’t into church and God before, but when that incident happened, it just opened our eyes as a family; not just me and my wife,” he told Essence in 2017. “To the point where, we pray every morning before I go to work. Everything in our family is based on our faith now.”

Hit the flip to see more photos of the couple from over the years, and also to learn more about their marriage and infidelity issues.

The couple has been married for nearly 20 years, but as mentioned, Envy found himself in a major mess after Casey found out that he had been unfaithful. He was alleged to have cheated with reality star Erica Mena. Looking to sincerely apologize, the Breakfast Club co-host took to his post to decry his actions and to denounce Mena.

“I started messing with somebody that was beneath me,” he said at the time in 2013. “A bird. Evil. A liar. Somebody that was desperate and it’s just so pathetic. I mean I didn’t have to feed this person. I didn’t have to make her feel special because she wasn’t. So that’s what it was.”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Gia Casey and DJ Envy attend Mike Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)