Zonnique Pullins would like you to mind your business and not that of herself and her unborn child.

The 24-year-old mom-to-be was on the receiving end of some criticism after she attended Reginae Carter’s birthday party on Sunday night in Atlanta. It was a huge gathering with a who’s who of celebrity friends, despite the fact that we’re in the midst of a major COVID surge across the country. Zonnique’s presence was especially confusing considering the fact that she is heavily pregnant and set to deliver soon. Many felt that if anyone should be staying home and safe, it would be a pregnant woman. Nevertheless, she attended, decked out in a spray-printed ensemble alongside her boyfriend and child’s father, rapper Badhunta Izzy.

Responding to the backlash over her appearance at the event, which was swift on Twitter, she took to the social media site to ask people if they wanted to help pay to take care of her child financially since they had so many concerns.

“Y’all wanna babysit or pay for a birthday or sum concerned Internet people?”

She followed up on Instagram to say that because of filming for T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, she gets tested for coronavirus often.

“we get covid tested 3 times a week for family hustle, y’all don’t have to be fake concerned,” she captioned video of a nurse prepping tests in her InstaStories.

Getting tested often is great, but that only tells her whether or not she has COVID. That doesn’t prevent infection from happening. And just because she is tested regularly doesn’t mean someone else wasn’t walking around that party untested with the ‘rona.

Zonnique had her own somewhat large gathering when celebrating her daughter’s upcoming arrival at a luxurious baby shower in early November. However, a number of guests at least tried to wear masks. She is due to give birth before the year is out, which is literally in a few weeks now that we’re in December. Hopefully she will lie low and let the nesting instinct take over now that she’s nearing the end of her pregnancy. If not, as she said, that’s her business.