If you’ve ever fantasized about packing your bags and moving to another country, you’re not alone. America can be lit, and there is fresh energy emerging with the announcement of President-elect Joe Biden and Madame Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as our leaders for the next four years. However, the thought of migration has crossed the minds of countless Black Americans, while even more have made it a reality by taking the leap to live and work around the world during this time. However, this has been a trend for years, long before the God-awful Trump years. Popular destinations for Black expats include Ghana, Thailand, Dubai and even Switzerland, all reported as places for Black Americans to thrive — especially Black women.

Having lived abroad in Jamaica for almost five years, I can confirm that overseas living definitely has its advantages, especially in a place where Black people are the majority of the demographic. I evolved as a person, but I also was able to live out my life freely and flourish away from the overt racism and capitalism that haunts America daily. Everything from the culture and currency exchange to the food and weather improved my lifestyle. I encountered many benefits, upgrades and perks that made living overseas as a Black woman a life-enhancing experience. Here are a few.

IDENTITY

One of the most liberating feelings of living overseas is being able to openly step into, define and affirm my identity as a Black woman. From the moment I arrived, I felt an empowered sense of identity. Living in a country that is predominantly Black, I was no longer the minority. I could connect with my African ancestry more instead of constantly fighting against Eurocentric oppression.

FAMILY

We are big on family in the Black community, and it becomes even more evident abroad. Most cultures put a strong emphasis on family and the habits of a familial lifestyle. America has many factors that find Black women working very hard and focusing on climbing various social and career ladders well into our 30s and 40s. My time in Jamaica found me appreciating the simple joys in life like hanging out fresh laundry or cooking Sunday dinner. I got engaged (and disengaged), adopted a puppy, and began my journey of seeking out more traditional milestones like marriage and motherhood without the societal pressures or distractions more traditionally found in the States.

HEALTH

Living outside America was literally better for my health. I have access to fresher produce and make overall healthier food choices. I spent significantly more time outdoors: taking in nature, swimming in rivers and beaches and climbing through hills and valleys. I was at my optimal weight for most of my time on the island. My skin glowed and my melanin popped from endless hours in the sun. Long before COVID-19, my daily routine consisted of consuming immune-boosting foods and herbs such as ginger, turmeric, sorrel, lime, honey and callaloo. There’s a reason why women in foreign countries live to be in their 100s. My health flourished abroad.

STYLE

International street style is the inspiration for runways and showrooms around the world, and living abroad tends to put you right in the heart of local and global fashion. I was surrounded by colors, styles and patterns that were new to me and that I incorporated into my own wardrobe. I had fun browsing local thrift stores and finding rare and unique “drip” like a vintage Buju Banton tee from 1992 or an oversized TLC-style Rasta jumper. I experimented way more abroad and took a more relaxed, individualized approach to fashion instead of merely spotting and sporting (and dishing out a fortune) for the latest trends. It pushed me to be more creative with my fashion, which also helped me stand out back home.

DATING

I almost put this first, to be honest. I absolutely loved dating abroad compared to back home. Instead of catcalls, I was addressed with a regal “Empress.” The men I encountered were more on the romantic side and more willing to express their emotions. I entered relationships with ease. After facing challenges with dating back home, I ended up in three different casual relationships within my first two years with some amazing, incredible, beautiful men. I’m not sure if being abroad encourages you to put yourself out there and meet new people, but I found that men overseas were more open to dating and courting in general. The men I dated in Jamaica knew what they wanted, but in a simpler and direct way.

While there are many pros and cons to consider before making such a big decision, it is true that we often overlook the little ways life can be easier both in America and around the world if we just took advantage. These are just a few of the boosts I encountered in Jamaica, however, there are a plethora of reasons why living abroad in general opens up a world of Black girl joy. Don’t be afraid to see for yourself.