Sheree Whitfield Celebrated Turning 50 By Going To Thailand — And Going Blonde

Sheree Whitfield , formerly of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, celebrated the major milestone of turning 50 earlier this month by not only trekking to Thailand, but also by going blonde! Sort of. Over the last couple of days, Sheree has been posting picture after flawless picture of herself, her friends and family, and the amazing time she has been having in Thailand with the hashtags #PHUKETitsmybirthday and #SHEinThailand. What has stood out most, aside from her stellar figure, is the big blonde hair she’s been rocking. Let’s take a closer look at her amazing 50th birthday trip, and maybe take some notes for our next vacation.

Sheree’s gorgeous golden locks were made with blonde braid extensions. They were definitely styled with volume in mind! She has been wearing her hair in a high ponytail for most of the trip, and pulling her hair back lets us see her gorgeous natural beat look with a splash of color on her lips. Coral goes great with blonde hair, especially in such a warm country like Thailand. She paired her new look with some striking vacation outfits in the form of bikinis. She posted herself wearing a bold hot pink bikini, a soft nude pink bikini, and a fun leopard print bikini with sexy straps that wrap around her midsection. What an eye-catcher! To explore the temples she wore a layered denim skirt with a simple white top. For dinner, she dazzled her followers with an all-black jumpsuit with elegant bits of silver sequins sewed into the fabric. For that particular ensemble, Sheree finished the look off with huge silver hoops that really tied the whole thing together.

Sheree has been posting nothing but wins. She posted a comfy picture of her with her family over the holidays, no less than four birthday outfit changes before her Thailand trip, and a moment of reflection about her work and her relationship with God. She states that she’s gotten everything she needed for this major b-day and it shows in her smile. Let’s keep Sheree’s energy for 2020, enjoying what we have today and feeling confident about tomorrow. Wishing you a very happy 50th birthday and many more Sheree!