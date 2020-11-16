Madamenoire Featured Video

A former Virginia based OB-GYN was convicted of health care fraud years after discovering that he committed dozens of unnecessary gynecological procedures on patients including hysterectomies and tubal ligations.

On Monday November 9, a federal jury found Javaid Perwaiz, 70, guilty on 52 counts related to health care fraud, as part of a multi million-dollar scheme to get over on insurance companies. He will find out his fate during a scheduled hearing next year on March 31, The Washington Post reports.

Jury members found him not guilty of three counts of health-care fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and three counts of making false statements related to health-care matters.the

He was arrested last year at the conclusion of an FBI investigation which found that since 2010 led his patients to agree to certain surgeries by falsely telling them they had cancer, while also performing procedures with broken equipment.

At the time of arrest Perwaiz held admitting privileges at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and owned two private practice offices in Chesapeake.

Prosecutors claim Perwaiz allegedly induced his pregnant patients early, “prior to the recommended gestational age that minimizes risk to the mother and baby, to ensure he would be able to conduct and be reimbursed for the deliveries,” a press release states. The case found that he violated the 30-day waiting period Medicaid requires for elective sterilizations by submitting backdated forms for procedures he never did.

“Doctors are in positions of authority and trust and take an oath to do no harm to their patients,” Karl Schumann, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk field office, said in a statement. “With unnecessary, invasive medical procedures, Dr. Perwaiz not only caused enduring complications, pain and anxiety to his patients, but he assaulted the most personal part of their lives and even robbed some of their future.”

Unbeknownst to his patients, Perwaiz faced disciplinary actions from the Virginia Board of Medicine in the 80s, saying that he took inaccurate notes after being fired from a hospital for performing 11 hysterectomies without medical reason. Perwaiz also was convicted of tax felony fraud in the 90s.

According to The Post hundreds of women came forward to report their interactions with Perwaiz, 29 were used in court documents. Others have sought out malpractice lawyers to gain justice.

“I’m glad that he can’t do it to anyone else,” said Karen Lane, 53, a patient who had her uterus and ovaries removed by Perwaiz when she was in her early 30s and questions whether it was necessary. “But . . . I still feel left out, like he didn’t get anything for what he did to me.”

“I still feel like he got away with it for me,” she said. “I don’t think anything is going to really make it better.”