Keiajah Brooks, Who Blasted Kansas City Police Board In Viral Video, Says Police Are Now Harassing Her

Activist Keiajah Brooks was the subject of a viral video after she blasted members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners during their October 27, 2020 meeting one by one. After reading them for filth, she claimed that officers from the Kansas City Police Department are following her.

On her Instagram, she posted three videos of a police car driving close by her apartment complex. She also claimed they passed by her photo shoot earlier that day and while she was trick-or-treating. In the caption she wrote:

KCPD has followed me all day. – this SAME CAR “818” drove through my photo shoot downtown at 4:00 today.

– 818 then appeared on 35th and Prospect as i was doing trunk or treat at 6:00. 35th and Prospect is ten minutes away from downtown and would be FAR out of their policing route.

– i was in Mission KS and they couldn’t follow me all the way out there because it’s not their jurisdiction.

– i then was sitting in my car today at 11:00 and 818 drove through my PRIVATE APARTMENT COMPLEX PARKING LOT not once, not twice, but three times as i sat in my car to try to intimidate me. not knowing i’ve seen the white girl in the passenger seat ALL DAY. she was with a black male officer earlier and now she’s with a white male officer. the third video is me confronting them and them attempting to gaslight me into think they just happened to roll into MY PRIVATE apartment complex at the same time as i got home. there’s a public street that’s right there. you would not need to cut through here AT ALL unless you LIVE here. y’all see this right? let me just preface that i do not suffer from any mental illnesses or ideations. i have no intentions or plans of harming myself or any one else…

Brooks also claimed police officers have been calling her phone repeatedly in order to track her.

“{Sorry] for the flood. but look how they did brother Fred Hampton,” she wrote. “[This} number has been calling me all day (6 times) TWICE when i was in atchison KS. TWICE when i was in mission KS. and TWICE here. and saying nothing. [If] you call it, there’s a long beep and silence. I’m pretty sure this is how KCPD has been tracking me.”

She said she will going on a “social media detox” soon but before she does she wanted to make it clear that she isn’t living in fear.

Brooks went viral for making comments like calling Board President Don Wagner an “out-of-touch and disconnected old white person with nothing but pure apathy seeping through the bulging veins of his paper-colored skin” and voting member Nathan Garrett “the gentleman in the vomit-colored Men’s Wearhouse suit … who exudes white privilege and is the epitome of mediocrity.” In the beginning of the video, she made it clear that she was not there to play nice. She announced: “I’m not nice. And I don’t seek to be respectable. I’m not asking y’all for anything. Cause y’all can’t and won’t be both my savior and my oppressor.”

See her posts below.